Weather | Thunderstorms, gale-force winds and sand from the Sahara are expected in Finland on Wednesday

A variety of weather events can be expected for Wednesday.

On Wednesday In Finland, there is thunder, strong winds and dust from the Sahara sand, he says Foreca forecast.

Rain is spreading to Finland, and especially in the western part of the country there may be thunderstorms.

In the afternoon, the wind blows strongly throughout the country and may even reach gale force readings at sea.

In addition forecasts show that a dose of Sahara sand will move over Finland on Wednesday, in addition to rain and wind.

“However, the weather is cloudy in a large part of the country, so the hazy skies will not be seen in a large part of the country. The best chance of seeing a hazy sky is in the south-east of the country”, the Foreca meteorologist Joanna Rinne says in the forecast.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute sand will probably arrive between wednesday night and thursday morning, staying for a couple of days.

Sand dust does not affect air quality in Finland, and there is no need to worry about it, the Meteorological Institute emphasizes. Sand from the sky can look like brown snow.

On Wednesday, the daytime temperature in the southern and central parts of the country will be 9–14 degrees, but in the southeast the temperatures can rise to 20 degrees.

The weather is expected to cool down next week, predicts Foreca.