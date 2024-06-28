Weather | Thunderstorms and heavy rains replace the heat: in the east, thunderstorms can knock down trees

Weather|Summer outdoor events can also suffer as a result of thunderstorms.

To Finland a cold front and thunderstorms will arrive from the west late Friday and next night, the Finnish Meteorological Institute informs. Especially in the southwest, the passage of the front may be accompanied by heavy rains.

On Saturday, the front will move over the whole of Finland, when momentary heavy rain may occur in different parts of Finland.

Thunderstorms can be accompanied by strong wind gusts in the north and east. In the east, thunderstorms can organize into fast-moving thunderstorm bands, increasing the chance of stronger thunderstorms. Gusts blowing over 25 meters per second are possible in the area from North Karelia to Eastern Lapland.

“Thunderstorms may bring down trees and cause power outages in places in the east. On the other hand, summer outdoor events can be in the danger zone if strong gusts damage tent or stage structures,” says the meteorologist Nina Karusto In the bulletin of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Heavy rains can also cause urban flooding in some places and muddying of event areas.