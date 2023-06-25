Weather | Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected on Sunday

In places, heavy rains can affect driving conditions.

Terrestrial there is a weak low pressure in the south-east, which causes rain and thundershowers throughout the country, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Parviainen.

Widespread rain and thunderstorms are expected in the southern and eastern parts of Finland.

– It can rain quite heavily in places and there may be thunderstorms. There may be a few millimeters of water in places. Most likely, they will form during the afternoon and move westward. In the afternoon, there will be rain and thundershowers in Western Uusimaa and Päijät-Hämee, says Parviainen.

– Floods can occur, and they can also make driving difficult.

Sunday will be spent in a large part of the country in summer temperatures: 20-25 degrees. The warmest is most likely in Lapland, where you can get to warm temperatures. In the rest of the country, it falls slightly below that.

The weather continues to be warm from the beginning of the week, but there are occasional showers all over the country. Cooler weather flows into Lapland, and it stays around twenty degrees.