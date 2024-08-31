Saturday, August 31, 2024
Weather | Thunder knocked out electricity for thousands in North Karelia

August 31, 2024
In Eastern Finland, however, the temperatures reached exceptionally warm readings.

Thunder cut off electricity to thousands in North Karelia on Saturday.

Energy industry power outage map according to the whole of Finland, there were more than 8,000 customers after five o’clock. The most power outages were in Eastern Finland.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute reported that a thunderstorm front was moving over Eastern Finland.

“At the moment it is north of Joensuu and heading northeast,” said the meteorologist on duty Jani Parviainen to STT before five o’clock on Saturday evening.

However, the temperature remained high. Parviainen told STT that 25.9 degrees were measured in Ilomantsi in North Karelia today. Such a high temperature is unusual for the time.

24 degrees were measured in Savonlinna and more than 23 degrees in Lappeenranta. Parviainen says that temperatures of over 20 degrees are promised for next week as well.

Stream have been strong in places. In the morning in the direction of Nurme, they said about 20 millimeters.

On Friday, strong winds particularly battered the provinces of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland. The most rain was measured in Central Finland at the Jämsän Hall observation station, where 59 milliliters of water fell during the day.

On Saturday evening, low pressure will bring rain and thunderstorms to the west coast, especially to Satakunta and South Ostrobothnia.

“It can rain heavily during the night,” Parviainen said.

Rainwater accumulating on the ground can cause stormwater floods in urban areas. The thunder will continue until the early night.

