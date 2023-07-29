Weather | Thousands of customers without electricity – strong winds felled trees in Eastern Finland

Gusts have been blowing at their strongest in the morning at 20 meters per second.

Thousands economies are suffering from power outages in Finland this morning, according to the Energy Industry from the power outage map. At nine o’clock, electricity was cut off for about 3,000 customers in 25 municipalities.

The outages are concentrated in the eastern and central parts of the country. For example, the electricity company PKS Sähkönsiirto says in its press release that there are about 2,000 households without electricity in the regions of North Karelia and Northeast Savo.

At least in eastern Finland, the cause of the outages has been trees felled by strong winds. Gusts have blown at their strongest in the morning at 20 meters per second in the area of ​​the company’s electricity network. The winds are expected to calm down by the afternoon.