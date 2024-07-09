Weather this week: at least 10 days with the African Anticyclone, intense heat with mugginess and peaks of 40°C

Let’s prepare for hellish days in Italy with the advance of theAfrican Anticyclone which will favor scorching temperatures, tropical nights and sky-high humidity. Lorenzo Tedicimeteorologist of the website www.iLMeteo.it, confirms the beginning of the expansion of the sultry African air bubble, starting in the next few hours.

The peak of this heat wave is expected within Saturday, July 13thbut also in the following days the Italian summer will push the accelerator to the maximum for the joy of holidaymakers only: in the city the first ‘national’ heat wave will be suffered a lot, from North to South. The greatest heat will be recorded in Sardinia and Sicily with peaks of 42-43°Cup to 38-39°C also on the southern peninsula and part of the Centre: nothing new to say, as has happened other times in recent weeks.

In fact, this persistent African anticyclone will also hit the North: Bologna and Ferrara they will be the hottest cities with temperatures around 36-37°CWhile Milan could go up to 33°C but with sky-high humidity.

Then pay attention to night temperatures, which are also destined to undergo a general increase with the widespread return of tropical nights, nights with minimum temperatures above 20°C.

In short, for the next few days the dominance of AAfrican anticyclone will be absolute: we will also have to deal with full-scale biometeorological indices, at most: we are talking for example about the perceived temperature, a combination of temperature and humidity. The perceived temperature values ​​(Heat Index, Humidex, Stress Index among the main indices of this weather parameter) will be very high or, as mentioned above, full-scale.

In short, these indices measure how hot you actually feel considering that high humidity makes it more difficult for the body to cool down through sweating. In high humidity conditions, such as those expected in Italy in the coming days, sweat evaporates more slowly from the skin, reducing the body’s natural cooling effect. This increases physical discomfort and makes you suffer more.

It will therefore be necessary to prepare adequately for the great heat: fans and air conditioners ready for use, maximum hydration with at least 2 liters of water a dayaway from direct sunlight between 11am and 6pm and, moreover, light meals during the hellish days; digestion is a real job for our organism that increases the production of heat in the body: there will be no need for this surplus of heat, at least during this long ‘national’ heat wave.

IN DETAIL