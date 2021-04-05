Weather This week is dyed in cool and windy weather, roads can be slippery at night and in the morning

The temperature does not rise above five degrees.

From the west The water and snow area has spread throughout Finland. The weather has also been windy in many places.

Meteorologist Mikko Laine Meteorological Department weather service, has spring been canceled?

“Yes, this now looks pretty cool. In fact, very high low pressure circulates cold air throughout Western and Central Europe. ”

Wave According to him, the low pressure will remain in Finland’s neighboring areas throughout the week.

“Day temperatures remain chilly. The rains may come from the south partly as sleet or snow. ”

However, daytime temperatures are rising to a plus almost across the country. However, the maximum temperature rotates around five degrees or less.

Only in the northernmost part of the country can there be frost during the day. Night frosts are common throughout the country.

Rain, sleet and snow will weaken the road. Laine says the rainy snow, however, melts away during the day. It doesn’t accumulate anywhere.

Only Thursday may be momentarily sunny.

“Nights and early mornings can be slippery. Even if the snow melts, road surfaces can get wet and freeze. If you can schedule your driving during the day, then there should be no big problems, ”Laine estimates.

“Summer tires usually manage to work during the day next week.”

Forecasts are still uncertain about what will happen next week. Probably the weather will condense.

“Yes, this is part of our spring weather, that there are these warm episodes and cold episodes. It’s Finnish spring weather. ”