Weather this week: the cyclonic vortex hits Italy again bringing rain and bad weather

The cyclonic vortex that has already hit Italy in recent days returns from the Balkans to bring rain and thunderstorms to our country. Monday in reality we are talking mainly about cloudy weather but with little precipitation, which instead will hit Italy starting from Tuesday. In the following days the depression area will remain fixed in its place bringing more bad weather.

The cyclonic vortex However, it will not be characterized by cold air or strong winds, even if temperatures will still undergo a significant decrease.

The increase in cloud cover will mainly affect the North-East and a good part of the Center-South starting from the Adriatic side. Isolated rains possible on the Marche coasts and on the Tyrrhenian coasts of Calabria. As reported by ilmeteo.it, local rains in the afternoon Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Venetoeastern sector of the Trentino-Alto Adige (snow above 1,700 meters). The same will also happen in the internal areas of the Center-South starting from Lazio until theAbruzzo and then the CalabriaAverage temperatures will remain no higher than 25 degrees.

Tuesday is expected to be a mostly cloudy or very cloudy day with some clearings in the Alps. Trivenetoin Friuli Venezia Giulia, North-West from the Tuscany And Sardinia. Intermittent rains in Emilia-Romagna and much of the Center-South And Sicily. The seas will be generally rough.