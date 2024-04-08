Weather | This spring's heat record under threat

Tomorrow, the temperature limit of 15 degrees may be exceeded in the interior of Southern Finland and in the Southeast corner.

Weather it will rain today almost all over the country, and the day will be spring-like warm, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

However, the fog formed at night can restrain the rise in temperatures, especially on the coasts, even during the day.

According to the forecast, the meter readings will rise today in the interior of southern Finland to a maximum of about 15 degrees.

It may rain today only in Käsivarren Lapland.

Tomorrow, the temperature limit of 15 degrees may be exceeded in the interior of Southern Finland and in the Southeast corner.

Tomorrow, however, rain will arrive from the southwest, and on Wednesday afternoon it will rain partly on the heights of Central Ostrobothnia and in areas north of it. It can snow in Käsivarren Lapland then.

The highest temperature so far this spring in Finland was 17.7 degrees measured at Helsinki-Vantaa airport last week. Forecan forecast according to the record may be threatened both today and tomorrow in parts of southern and southeastern Finland.