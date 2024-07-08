Weather | This is what the July Monthly Forecast looks like

Weather|The severe weather will remain in the rest of Europe, according to the latest monthly forecast.

The weekend after the storms there will be both rain and warmer weather. According to the monthly forecast of the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), the heat will gradually decrease from the southwest towards Finland.

This week in the western part of Europe it will be cooler than average in many places and the rainy weather in the west will also reach Finland via Sweden, Foreca’s meteorologist estimates Anna Latvala in the bulletin.

Rain is moving in different parts of the country, and in the western and northern parts of the country the amount of rain is higher than usual. July is typically the month with the most rainfall. In the eastern part of the country, the week will be drier than usual in some places, but there will also be torrential rain in the east and south.

From the beginning of the week, the temperature fluctuates around 20 degrees, but in the middle of the current week, warm air flows from the south. From Wednesday, the temperature may reach freezing temperatures in some places in Finland.

“However, in the rain, it will stay below 15 degrees in some places,” notes Latvala in the announcement.

It will be scorching in parts of Eastern Europe during the week, as the temperature is somewhere between 34 and 38 degrees, in addition to Greece and southern Italy, for example in Hungary.

Next it will still be warm in the week starting Monday. The weather in Finland during the week in question is warmer than average, and in places in the north it also rains less.

In Europe, for example, France and Germany, on the other hand, the weather is cooler than usual at that time, even though the rainfall is easing.

Monthly forecast according to the forecast, the predictability of the weather in the following weeks is clearly weaker.

However, the low pressure may return in the week starting July 22, although the week does not look cold: the average temperature in Finland is close to normal or a little on the warmer side. The highest temperature is around 22 degrees in the south, 20–22 degrees in the central part of the country and 18–22 degrees in the north. According to the forecast, the highest temperature in Northern Lapland is 16–20 degrees.

The amount of rain in Finland is higher than usual in many places.

At the turn of the monthin the week starting July 29, the temperature may be average for the time or warmer, but there are no major deviations in the rain, the release estimates.