Weather | This is how Finns survive in the unbearable heat of the Mediterranean

Weather|Temperatures in the Mediterranean area can now rise up to 40 degrees. The weather in Tukalamma is humidity, say the Finns in the area.

Exceptional heatwaves have plagued the Mediterranean region this summer. Helsingin Sanomat reported on Thursday that the temperatures in the area are about ten degrees warmer than usual.

A tour guide currently living on the island of Crete Annimaaru Räsänen says that the temperatures rose to 37 degrees at their worst. Humid air makes it even more stuffy.

“On the worst days, you don’t even have to do anything but go outside, and you’re already sweating all the time. It feels uncomfortable.”

Annimaaru Räsänen says that the temperature on the island of Crete rose to 37 degrees at its worst.

According to Räsänen, tourists have actively participated in various activities despite the heat.

Räsänen has been living in Crete since the end of March. As part of his work, he gives several hour-long walks on the island for travelers. According to Räsänen, tourists have participated in the activities despite the heat.

“They have actively participated, for example, in the group exercise classes organized at the hotel in the hot heat.”

However, according to Räsänen, a few hotel guests have suffered heat stroke, which is why the emergency services have had to visit the place.

Räsänen himself has tried to protect himself from the heat by staying in the shade as much as possible, wearing a hat and sunscreen, and drinking a lot of water. He says he drinks about four liters of water a day.

In the Mediterranean on a three-week vacation Jarkko Mikkonen plans to tour the Balkans, including Greece. According to Mikkonen, the temperatures in Athens had risen to 40 degrees at their highest.

“Fortunately, there is a constant breeze in Athens, so the heat doesn’t bother me. The other was on the island of Agkistr, which I visited at the beginning of the week. It was really hot there, and the air was also humid. It felt more unpleasant than the heat,” says Mikkonen.

According to Mikkonen, the intense heat has somewhat affected the tourist’s life. During the day, for example, he has not been able to walk as much as he would have liked.

Mikkonen has tried to protect himself from the heat with, among other things, sunscreen, adequate hydration and suitable clothing. His journey continues on Friday towards the city of Thessaloniki in northern Greece.

“We can expect even worse weather there than in Athens. I have heard that the air in Thessaloniki is very humid.”

A plane sprayed water on a wildfire in the village of Trilofos near Thessaloniki on Thursday.

Räsänen says that he was worried about possible heat stroke in the intense heat. So far, everything has gone well in the intense heat.

“I am surprised how well I have endured this heat. Sure, these are uncomfortable, but no major problems have come up.”

Räsänen has also been satisfied with how his workplace has prepared for the heat. In the lobby of the hotel, for example, a parasol has been offered to those going out for a walk during the worst heat.

For those considering a trip to Crete, Räsänen recommends traveling at the end of August, when the worst heat has probably subsided. He himself would not travel during the hottest days.

“However, I wouldn’t cancel a trip if one is already booked for the next few weeks.”