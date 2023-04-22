Weather | There will be a little more sun and warmth, then back to normal and rain

Sunday will be a sunny and warm day in Southern Finland.

Weather it has been warmer and sunnier than usual in southern Finland the last few days. That’s what it will be on Sunday and possibly for a while at the beginning of the week as well. Temperatures of fifteen degrees, maybe even higher, are widely experienced in the south.

“There will be no change in the south on Sunday, it’s still quite warm,” says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen From the Institute of Meteorology.

The situation will change a little on Monday. Then, according to the forecasts, a rain area will arrive from the west, which will move through southern Finland on the night between Sunday and Monday.

“During the night and morning it rains in the south, but the weather clears up during the day. The temperature still stays around fifteen degrees,” says Keränen.

On Tuesday, temperatures of up to fifteen degrees are expected in central Finland, but rain showers can move widely in the south and central Finland, and the temperature will remain lower in the rain.

On Wednesday A cold front arrives in Finland and it brings back more typical weather for the time of year.

“During the morning, the temperature will rise, especially in the east, but then the rain front will sweep through southern and central Finland,” he says.

After that, the temperature drops to ten degrees and stays that way for the rest of the week.

“The unsettled weather continues and it will rain every day in some part of the country for the rest of the week.”

Corpuscle reminds me that the warmer weather period experienced now is not typical weather for the time, but in the south it has been four to eight degrees warmer than the average for the time.

“So now you can’t talk about the weather getting better. Earlier in the middle of the week, temperatures will return close to normal for the time of year.”

According to Keränen, it will initially be cooler than usual in Lapland, and it will snow or rain in some places. In the middle of the week, i.e. while it cools down in the south, warmer air flows into Lapland and the daytime temperature can rise to over ten degrees.

“However, there will also be rain in general there, especially during Monday and Tuesday, also snowfall.”