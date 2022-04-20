Thursday, April 21, 2022
Weather There was more snow in Spain than in 20 years in April – the video shows the winter scenery from Madrid

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 20, 2022
in World Europe
The snowstorm is expected to subside during Thursday.

In Spain There has been a large amount of snow on Wednesday, according to Reuters. According to Aemet, the Spanish Meteorological Institute, no similar amount of snow has fallen in Spain in April for 20 years.

According to Aemet, the heavy snowfall affects traffic on 33 roads in central and northern Spain. Residents of Madrid and Teruel who woke up in the winter scenery tell about the surprise in a video.

Snow covered the country in Madrid on Wednesday. Picture: Rafael Bastante / ZUMA

Navacerrada Park in Madrid. Picture: Rafael Bastante / ZUMA

Snow plows set off in Madrid. Picture: Rafael Bastante / ZUMA

