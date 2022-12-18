Weather | There may be floods in the Helsinki region next week

Property owners should ensure that rainwater has a route away from the yard and that rainwater drains remain open.

Helsinki In the beginning of the week, the region may experience floods that are exceptional for the time when the weather warms up after a period of frost and the sky rains instead of snow.

The reason for the flood risk is rainwater wells covered by snow and ice. In addition, there are still a lot of snowdrifts in yards and roadsides, which are melted by the warm weather and rain.

“During heavy rain in the summer, the rainwater drains draw. Now there are certainly places where they don’t work”, says the researcher Harri Myllyniemi from the Finnish Environment Centre.

Investigator urges to make sure that the melt water has a route away from the yards and that the rainwater wells remain open.

For example, in housing companies, board members should remind the property manager and the maintenance company that the meltwater routes are working, says Myllyniemi.

“At least if your property is such that there have been such problems before.”

Risk of flooding is the largest south of the Salo–Hamina gap and especially on the coast. The closer the beach is, the more likely the problems are, says Myllyniemi.

Helsinki belongs to the danger zone: according to the researcher, there are not enough snow dumps in the city and not all cinemas have been removed from the streets.

Myllyniemi estimates that the worst situation in Helsinki is in the core center around Rautatientori and Mikonkatu. He also mentions Etu-Töölö and Kallio.

The researcher still does not believe that the floods would cause extensive damage, for example in basements and stairwells of houses.

“For the most part, it makes it difficult to move if there is 10-20 centimeters of water somewhere on the street.”

Correction 18.12. at 18.45: Changed Rautatientorinkatu to Rautatientorki. There is no street named Rautatientorinkatu in Helsinki.