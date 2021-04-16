Weather There is even a 15-degree weekend ahead in Uusimaa – “Now is the time to enjoy”

Temperatures on the weekends can rise as high as 15 degrees.

Upcoming the weekend is celebrated in Uusimaa in spring weather.

“Sunny and warm, briefly and concisely,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Eveliina Tuovinen.

Over the weekend and early in the week, the mercury rises up to a few degrees higher than usual relative to the season.

“15 degrees will definitely be broken in places in Uusimaa during the weekend. These coming days are in warmer-than-average weather, quite clearly, ”says Tuovinen.

The whole of Uusimaa is allowed to enjoy the heat over the weekend, but Tuovinen warns that the coast does not quite reach the highest readings inland.

Outdoors and the spring heat is really worth enjoying in the coming days. Next Wednesday seems to be coming with low pressure, bringing clouds and possibly rain.

“Now is the time to enjoy. The rest of next week is rather unstable and cooler, then we stay less than ten degrees during the day, ”says Tuovinen.

However, no back winter is visible towards the end of next week either, and spring seems to have come to stay.

“Yes, we will stay on the plus side. There are no snowdrops in sight. ”

However, Tuovinen does not yet dare to promise summer weather in the near future.

“Spring here has now begun, so let’s stick to it.”

At night, however, temperatures can still drop quite low.

Although temperatures rise and the sun shines, there is wind at sea on the navel side.

Tuovinen warns those who spend time in yards and cottages about the beginning of the grass fire season. Fire can easily escape with the wind elsewhere and, at worst, ignite buildings on fire.

“When people want to spend time on their own in their cottages and their own yards, you need to remember the grass fire warning that is in effect. Garbage incineration is prohibited. The terrain is now so dry that the fire escapes easily. ”