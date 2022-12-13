Weather | There is already an exceptional amount of snow in southern Finland – the fiercest storm recedes, but the snowfall continues

Snow will continue on Tuesday almost throughout the country, even though the worst storm is behind us. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, there is already an exceptional amount of snow in some parts of the country.

Monday the snow flurry will subside during the morning in the south, but more snow is still expected. The Finnish Meteorological Institute’s warning maps are still glowing orange and yellow for the entire country. Bad and very bad driving weather is being warned all over the country.

– The snow is blowing, even though the wind is already weakening. The roads are quite snowy at the moment, because they haven’t necessarily been able to be plowed, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen.

Monday’s snowfall area moved to the height of Ostrobothnia and Kainuu during the early morning, from where it will advance towards Lapland during the afternoon. The snowstorm has subsided as it moves inland, so snow accumulations will probably remain smaller in the south.

See also Companies | Fitch also keeps Fortum's credit rating unchanged The bubble hall collapsed in Espoo on Monday due to a snowstorm.

Snow it may still rain around 5–10 centimeters throughout the country on Tuesday. According to Tuovinen, there will also be snow showers on the south coast and the capital region, which struggled in the middle of the storm.

– Snow showers are drifting to the south coast from the Gulf of Finland during the morning. How thick they will be remains to be seen. Snowfalls help keep the situation on the roads difficult, says the meteorologist.

Gusts of wind will weaken during the morning hours in the south. In the Gulf of Finland, the wind has already subsided significantly, and on Tuesday, the strongest wind will blow in the Gulf of Pohjan, where the wind gusts are around 20 meters per second.

– The frost warning ends as the morning progresses in the southern and central parts of the country. The temperatures remain cold, but the wind is not so biting anymore, Tuovinen says.

Monday during the period, the most snow fell in Hyvinkää, where 17 centimeters was measured. However, according to Tuovinen, the snow has not accumulated evenly on the meters due to the wind, so the snow depth has varied a lot.

As much as 52 centimeters of snow was measured in Lohja on Monday evening. Tuovinen says that one can already talk about its exceptionally thick snow cover considering the time of year.

More snow has been measured in Lohja only once at this time in December, in 1965, when the thickness of the snow was 71 centimeters.

– At a few stations, we have an all-time snow record for this time. Among other things, at Pirttikoski in Hämeenlinna, where there is 30 centimeters of snow, the meteorologist says.

– You can say that this is starting to be exceptional.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the snow is by no means ending, even though the rains on Monday and Tuesday will recede. The next snowfall may arrive in the south as early as Wednesday evening.

Read more: The snowstorm has caused chaos in traffic, the storm is expected to continue until the morning

Read more: Tieliikennekeskus: “It’s better to stay home now” – the driving weather in Helsinki continues to be bad into the morning

Read more: Helsinki strives hard – Tatu Tukiainen helped the bus driver with snow work and got a ride as a thank you