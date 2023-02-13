Weather | There is a warning of dangerous wind in Lapland

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of dangerously strong winds in Northern Lapland.

in Northern Lapland the wind will be dangerously strong on Monday, warns the Finnish Meteorological Institute. A dangerously strong wind warning has been issued for the whole day for Enontekiö, Utsjoki and Inari. In gusts, the wind can reach up to 25 meters per second and knock down trees, for example.

“It will be strong in northern Lapland today, and although the warning is not exactly an invitation to stay indoors, the wind is at least uncomfortable for outdoor activities,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jani Sorsa.

Elsewhere in Lapland, the wind is potentially dangerous and Gusts can reach 20 meters per second.

The föhn wind blowing over Skandia from the northwest warms up Finland’s Monday, which is becoming unusually warm for the time.

According to Sorsa, the Meteorologist on duty, already in the morning readings of over six degrees have been seen at the measuring stations in Southwest Finland. In Turku, the temperature was already 6.4 degrees before nine o’clock.

“They are rare considering the time, that is, the temperatures occur less often than once in ten years.”

Also than the previous warmer decades of the 21st century have had According to Foreca several years, when the highest temperature for the whole of February remains below five plus degrees.

The all-time February heat record is from Helsinki 80 years ago. On February 28, 1943, the temperature in Ilmala, Helsinki, was 11.8 degrees.