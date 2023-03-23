Weather | There is a magnetic storm over Finland, in the evening there is a good chance to see the northern lights

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the possibility of seeing the northern lights is good on Thursday evening and the night before Friday. The northern lights can be seen even in southern Finland.

Finland there is a magnetic storm going on above, which will allow a good chance to see the northern lights when it continues into the evening, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The northern lights can be seen even in southern Finland.

.

In Finland, people usually don’t notice a storm – except for the aurora borealis.

Northern lights visibility is affected by weather clarity. According to the weather forecast, the rain area is receding to the east over Finland, and the weather will become cooler throughout the country by the evening.

“The weather is slowly clearing up in North Karelia and in the eastern parts of the country, there the northern lights can only be seen at midnight,” says the meteorologist on duty Jouko Korhonen.

“In Southern and Western Finland, it’s worth going for a walk in the early evening, because the fog that comes in can hinder viewing. In Western Finland, a little more even cloud may also form in the early evening.”

The best weather for viewing the northern lights is in Lapland.