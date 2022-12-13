Tuesday, December 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | There are still extensive problems in public transport due to the snowstorm

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

For example, disruptions in tram traffic will last until Tuesday evening, according to HSL.

On Monday The snowstorm that has landed in parts of Finland has confused traffic in the capital region.

According to HSL’s traffic disruption website, numerous trams and buses have been canceled on Tuesday morning. In addition, trams that were in traffic had been stuck on the rails in some places. HSL estimates that disruptions to tram traffic will last until Tuesday evening.

HSL also announced that A and K trains will run at 20-minute intervals from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening due to difficult weather conditions.

“By reducing the number of train traffic, we aim to ensure that the trains in motion can run without problems,” the announcement says.

VR, on the other hand, announced that Intercity 273 from Helsinki to Rovaniemi at 23:13 is about 65 minutes late due to weather conditions.

#Weather #extensive #problems #public #transport #due #snowstorm

See also  Soul & Body | Singer Saija Tuupanen takes off her clothes and tells what's under them — "I don't feel bad about nasty comments anymore"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bamahas, Mister Bitcoin's parable ends up in handcuffs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result