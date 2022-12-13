Weather | There are still extensive problems in public transport due to the snowstorm

For example, disruptions in tram traffic will last until Tuesday evening, according to HSL.

On Monday The snowstorm that has landed in parts of Finland has confused traffic in the capital region.

According to HSL’s traffic disruption website, numerous trams and buses have been canceled on Tuesday morning. In addition, trams that were in traffic had been stuck on the rails in some places. HSL estimates that disruptions to tram traffic will last until Tuesday evening.

HSL also announced that A and K trains will run at 20-minute intervals from Monday afternoon to Tuesday evening due to difficult weather conditions.

“By reducing the number of train traffic, we aim to ensure that the trains in motion can run without problems,” the announcement says.

VR, on the other hand, announced that Intercity 273 from Helsinki to Rovaniemi at 23:13 is about 65 minutes late due to weather conditions.