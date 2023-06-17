Weather | The year’s temperature record was broken in Turku, it was exactly below 30 degrees

On Sunday, the temperature will rise to at least 20 degrees throughout the country.

This one the year’s heat record was broken on Saturday in Turku, where the temperature reached 29.9 degrees, according to the Meteorological Institute. The limit of 29 degrees was also broken in Uusimaa and Satakunta.

It has been quite generally hot in the western parts of the country, but in eastern and northern Finland it has frozen below the freezing point on Saturday.

On Sunday, it will be warmest in the southwestern part of the country, where the temperature rises to around 28 degrees. In the entire country, the temperature rises to at least 20 degrees.

Tomorrow it will be quite clear in the southern and central parts of the country. There may be showers in Northern Finland and thunderstorms in Lapland from the afternoon.

Next week, the hot weather will continue in a large part of the country. In southern Finland, the temperatures will rise again closer to 30 degrees.

The terrain is very dry

Meteorology the facility reminds that at the moment the terrain is very dry. A forest fire warning is in effect throughout the country.

A very high risk of forest fires is being warned on Saturday in Åland, Satakunta, Varsinais-Suomi, Uudellamaa and Kymenlaakso. On Sunday, the area of ​​high danger will expand in southern and western Finland.

UV radiation is at a moderate level during the weekend. On Monday, the UV radiation warning is likely to be in effect in southwestern and southern Finland.