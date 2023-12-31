Weather | The year changes in Finland in bitterly cold weather

Frost warnings come into effect a few hours after the day changes to the year 2024.

New Year spent in Finland in dusty and cold frosty weather.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, on New Year's Eve the temperatures in the southern and central parts of the country will mostly be above 10 degrees below zero from the morning. In the northern part of the country, it is even colder than this, and in clear areas, temperatures can drop to 30 degrees below zero.

During the day, the weather in a large part of the country is clear until the evening, when the frost becomes even more severe.

Meteorologist on duty Iris Viljamaa estimated on Saturday to STT that the east wind will increase the bite of the frost in the new year.

Fireworks can be seen from a very clear sky on the night before Monday.

“It's really nice weather for the New Year, but it's very cold. You need to dress properly,” said Viljamaa on Saturday.

To come on the first day of the year, the temperatures drop so much that the whole country is under a frost warning from six in the morning.

Department of Meteorology by cold stress can hinder outdoor activities, and people with chronic diseases may experience more symptoms than usual due to the cold. The warnings are valid until at least Wednesday.

Viljamaa, the meteorologist on duty, says that the reason for the bitter cold is that there is currently a high pressure area over Finland. As a result, the weather can remain clear day and night, and the frost can intensify.