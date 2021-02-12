Weather The worst frost will ease in the next few days, but the fresh winter weather will continue

Plus gestures and soho are not yet visible for a while.

12.2. 14:52

Traditional winter continues.

This allows you to summarize a weather forecast that spans more than a week. The harshest frosts are behind us so far, but on the other hand, it doesn’t seem like the temperature would rise to the plus side.

“On Saturday, frost will ease in some parts of the country, especially in the western part of the country. One can even talk about the effect of the föhn wind. The daytime temperature is widely between 5 and 10 degrees on the frost side, and in the western parts it rises to near zero, ”says the on-call meteorologist Heikki Sinisalo From the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

So Saturday is a great sunny outdoor breeze. There are widely clear areas in the country. On Sunday, the weather momentarily gets a little colder again and stays sunny.

Next week, daytime temperatures will rise and the sun will shine.

“The trend is to go towards milder, but you may not get on the plus side, meaning similar winter weather will continue. It’s rainy too. There will be snow here and there, ”Sinisalo describes next week.

“The warning map is also empty. There are no wilder weather. ”

Down south the winter holiday week begins next week. The weather maps reach there weakly, but something can already be predicted.

“It looks like normal weather. It may be even a little warmer in Lapland, but this is a really indicative estimate, ”says Sinisalo.

“The best guess is that the winter weather will continue, but the daily fluctuations in temperature will be greater the further the spring progresses.”