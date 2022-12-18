Sunday, December 18, 2022
Weather | The wish for a white Christmas should not be abandoned just yet

December 18, 2022
in World Europe
0

Scattered snow showers are expected, but on the south and west coast the rains may come partly as sleet and water.

Weather will cool down on Sunday in the southern and central parts of Finland. In the north, we still stay on the frost side.

Scattered snowfall is expected in various parts of Finland, but on the south and west coast the rains may come partly as sleet and water.

Department of Meteorology by driving weather is bad in a large part of the country due to freezing drizzle, snow or sleet and freezing weather. Warnings about bad driving weather have been in effect since early morning from northern Ostrobothnia to southern Finland. In the south, in Varsinais-Suomi, Uusimaa and Kanta-Hämee, there are no warnings in effect.

From the beginning of the week according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperature is on the positive side. In southern Finland, it can be up to five degrees warmer.

The sheltered weather will melt the freezing snow during the beginning of the week. However, there is so much snow in the south that it probably won’t disappear completely. In regions with less snow, such as the western parts and the coast, the situation may be different.

However, a white Christmas is still possible throughout the country, as scattered snow showers are expected in the middle of the week. In addition, it is likely to be frosty for the Christmas holidays.

