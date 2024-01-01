Weather | The winter's freezing record was broken in North Karelia's Juua, but it's going to be even colder

35.5 degrees below zero was measured in Juua, North Karelia.

Expiring the winter's cold record was set again on the first day of the year, when in Juua in North Karelia, a chilly 35.5 degrees below zero was measured in the evenings, the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute tells STT.

Readings above 35 degrees below zero were also measured in Kuusamo, Salla and Ylivieska.

In the course of the evening, the frost is expected to intensify even more, and according to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the 40-degree limit may break in the north next night. In the south, the mercury can drop to minus 30 degrees.

A week however, as it progresses, the freezing record will probably be broken a couple more times.

The freezing cold weather continues on Tuesday. In the north it is 25–35 degrees below zero and in the south 20–30 degrees. There are weak snowfalls in the Gulf of Finland, which may also reach the southern coast. The rest of the country is dusty.