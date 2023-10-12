Thursday, October 12, 2023
Weather | The wind was to remove the roof sheets in the hospital area of ​​Koskela

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 12, 2023
in World Europe
Weather | The wind was to remove the roof sheets in the hospital area of ​​Koskela

The wind was so strong in Helsinki on Thursday that the rescue service was called to fix the roof sheets of the hospital area in Koskela.

Helsinki In the hospital area of ​​Koskela, roofing sheets threatened to fly off due to the wind in an area of ​​hundreds of square meters, says the fire marshal on duty Samuli Saarioinen.

The Helsinki Rescue Service was alerted about the matter on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. An hour later, the rescue service reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the tin roof of one building was coming off, but the rescue service fixed the roof by hand together with the maintenance men who were there.

According to Saarioinen, one damage control unit and a lift went to the scene.

“At times, the fastenings of the roof eaves weaken, and they run the risk of flying off when a strong wind gets under them,” he says.

It has been raining and windy in the capital region on Wednesday and Thursday. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the strongest gust measured in Helsinki’s Kaisaniemi on Thursday was 19 meters per second.

The storm wind limit is 21 meters per second.

