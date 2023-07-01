Nfter an exceptionally sunny June, July got off to a rather fresh and unsettled start. This will not change much in the coming days, as the German Weather Service (DWD) reported on Saturday.

On Sunday, the low “Otto” in the north will cause gusty winds and showers from the North Sea. The rest of the country is still dominated by clouds and drought. Summer temperatures of around 25 degrees are possible in an area from the Rhine-Main region to Lusatia. Otherwise, the 25-degree mark is rarely reached.

On Monday, there will be little change in the slightly midsummer temperatures. On the coasts it will remain partly cloudy with a few showers. There can also be a shower every now and then in the Alps. The temperatures usually stay below 25 degrees.

Also on the following days, the meteorologists expect a mix of sun and clouds with occasional showers. Thunderstorms are also likely again.