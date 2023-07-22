Saturday, July 22, 2023
Weather | The weekend weather is unstable almost all over the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Temperatures vary from a good 20 degrees to less than 15 degrees.

The weekend the weather is unstable in many places, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

On Saturday, it will rain in the central part of the country in the area stretching from North Karelia to the western part of North Ostrobothnia. There will also be showers in the south and Lapland during the day. Temperatures vary from a good 20 degrees to less than 15 degrees.

On Sunday, North Ostrobothnia and Kainuu will receive more continuous rain, especially towards the evening. There will also be showers in the south, in Lapland the showers are isolated. Temperatures stay below 20 degrees in rainy areas.

