Weather The weekend is getting chilly and unstable, it can rain up to 20 centimeters of snow in Lapland

The weather is cooler than usual.

21.5. 15:16

Over the weekend the weather is unstable and cool all over the country. Recent summer heat changes to colderness and cooler temperatures relative to the season.

There is even a lot of snow coming to Lapland.

On Friday In the easternmost part of Finland, there is still a touch of recent summer temperatures: in North Karelia and Kainuu, the temperature can still rise close to 20 degrees.

In Lapland, the rains start to change in a snowier direction in the afternoon. The snowfall will not end until the night before Sunday.

“It is possible that up to 20 centimeters of snow will accumulate in some places in central and northern Lapland over the weekend,” says the meteorologist Markus Mäntykannas weather service from Foreca.

According to him, the snow line runs around Sodankylä, but it is possible that it will also snow at the height of Rovaniemi.

Further south the rains remain water, but the weather cools markedly from recent summer temperatures.

On Friday in the south and west, thermometers will reach no more than ten degrees, with many places staying below it.

It is also very chilly and cloudy on Saturday and Sunday in central and northern Finland. Temperatures are below ten degrees, in some places even below five degrees.

The night before Sunday may be a night frost all the way to central Finland.

“It’s pretty wild drops from last summer. Mainly in the south you can reach 15 degrees, in places a little over if the sun shines longer. Deaf rain is also possible in the south, ”says Mäntykannas.

Over the weekend It is clearly colder in central and northern Finland than at this time of year. Temperatures typical of the season can be reached mainly in the south, but it is likely that the south will also be below them.

“Jyväskylä is the border. On its north side, the going is freezing, and staying well below ten degrees. Really ugly readings compared to the season. ”

As the week changes, there will be no major change in the weather.

Next week will start in cloudy and cool in central and southern Finland. As the week progresses, the weather becomes a little warmer but at the same time wetter. The return to heat readings is not yet visible.