The weather improves but with November comes cold and rain

The synoptic situation with the arrival of the last weekend of October will see a small anticyclonic promontory expanding towards the central Mediterranean: last rains on Saturday and then the weather will be drier and will see a rise in temperatures from Sunday. Be careful though because by the beginning of next week new disturbed passages should affect the Mediterranean. Bad weather is also possible on Halloween with intense rain and thunderstorms especially in the Centre-North. Dry break in view of the All Saints’ Day even if the rapid alternation between a disturbed phase and a dry phase could slightly modify the expected timing. The latest updates from the Italian Weather Center also show purely autumnal weather conditions for the first days of November with rain on several occasions and an increasingly colder climate.

Weather forecast North

Forecasts Weather forecast for today. IN THE NORTH In the morning there will be a lot of cloud cover passing through with showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Liguria and Triveneto with snow in the Alps above 2000 metres, greater clearing in the western sectors. In the afternoon, residual phenomena between Veneto and Friuli, dry elsewhere with clouds and clear spells. No changes are expected this evening. Fogs and mists at night over the Po Valley.

Weather forecast Center

IN THE CENTER Unstable weather in the morning with cloudy skies and scattered rain. It improves in the afternoon with dry weather and gradual clearing. In the evening stable weather conditions will resume with a prevalence of clear or slightly cloudy skies.

Weather forecast for the South and Islands

IN THE SOUTH AND ON THE ISLANDS In the morning local rains in the Tyrrhenian sectors and southern Sardinia, dry variability elsewhere. In the afternoon local phenomena between Campania, Basilicata and Calabria, unchanged in the other regions. In the evening the weather will improve with no phenomena and skies that are slightly or irregularly cloudy. Minimum and maximum temperatures stable or slightly rising throughout Italy.

Weather forecast tomorrow Saturday 28 October

Weather forecast for tomorrow. IN THE NORTH In the morning local rain in Friuli, dry elsewhere with prevailing sun and local fog banks in the Po Valley. In the afternoon still dry weather with mostly sunny skies. In the evening and night stable weather conditions resume but with lots of low cloud cover, local precipitation only in Liguria. IN THE CENTER In the morning irregular clouds passing through but without significant associated phenomena. No changes are expected in the afternoon. In the evening, local rain in northern Tuscany, dry elsewhere with large spaces of clear weather. IN THE SOUTH AND ON THE ISLANDS In the morning many clouds in transit especially between Calabria and Sicily but with dry weather. In the afternoon large spaces of clear weather on Sardinia, dry variability elsewhere. In the evening stable weather conditions will resume with clouds alternating with clear spells. Minimum and maximum temperatures generally decreasing. Weather forecast for Sunday. IN THE NORTH Cloudiness passing through the northern regions in the morning but with local rain only in Liguria. Between afternoon and evening precipitation also extends to Lombardy and Triveneto, dry variability elsewhere. Bad weather in the night with thunderstorms in Liguria. IN THE CENTER Day of dry weather with clouds and clear spells in all areas both in the morning and in the afternoon. Gradually more compact concentrations between the evening and night with precipitation arriving from the Tyrrhenian regions. IN THE SOUTH AND ON THE ISLANDS Stable weather conditions both in the morning and in the afternoon with clear or slightly cloudy skies on the Peninsular sectors, irregular cloud cover on the Major Islands. Still dry weather in the evening and night but with many passing clouds. Minimum temperatures increasing in the North and decreasing in the Centre-South, maximum temperatures decreasing in the northern regions and increasing elsewhere.

