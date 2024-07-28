Weather | The week starts with somewhat unstable, but rather warm weather

Weather|The highest temperatures on Monday are generally between 22 and 25 degrees.

Week begins in Finland in largely partly cloudy and somewhat unstable weather, the Finnish Meteorological Institute says. On Monday, there will be isolated rain showers in places, which will focus on the central and northern parts of the country. It will rain more often on Tuesday.

The highest temperatures on Monday are generally between 22 and 25 degrees. On Tuesday, temperatures in the southern and western parts of the country will remain at 20–24 degrees, but the rest of the country will mostly be slightly cooler.

The low pressure that has formed in the Baltic countries will slightly strengthen the winds in Finland on Monday. In sea areas, the wind can blow hard in places.