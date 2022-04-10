Weather The weather will turn from spring to spring in the beginning of the week, the heat may be over 10 degrees – but it will get cold again for the Easter weekend

The sun shows up in the middle of the week all over the country. After that, spring takes the backpack again.

All over the country is set to turn in the spring in the coming week. The cool weather for the season relaxes for a while, and by the middle of the week the whole country is quite sunny and rainy.

The temperature in some parts of the country will rise to ten degrees for the first time in April.

Meteorological the meteorologist on duty at the facility Jari Tuovinen says rain and sun are set to hit the south of the country on Monday. There will be cloudy areas and light rain in the middle of the country in the wake of more uniform sleet and snowfall in the morning.

On Tuesday, the center of the country will rain and clear.

“Then the southern and central part of the country, Northern Ostrobothnia and Kainuu will join a clear area, and temperatures will rise between five and ten degrees in those areas as well, probably somewhere above ten degrees,” says Tuovinen.

Rainfall will also recede from Lapland on Tuesday morning, but moisture and scattered clouds will remain in the northern sky. In Lapland, temperatures will be close to or below five degrees on Tuesday.

“Wednesday is also a bit sunnier in Lapland. That’s when it’s really sunny all over the country, ”says Tuovinen.

In any case, frostbite is also allowed for clear areas. The air is dry and the sun warms during the day, especially in southern Finland, but night temperatures in the south also fall below five degrees.

Vernal However, the weather is just a hint for Finns, as the weather will change again in a colder and more cloudy direction on Thursday.

“On Wednesday during the day, there will be a rather rainy area over Norway and Sweden, and two different low-pressure sub-centers will be cycling here in Finland with their rains coming on Thursday. Thursday is volatile across the country. Rain is coming to the west and north of the country early in the morning. ”

Wet it will snow all day on thursday. During the day, the rains become more watery in the southern and central parts of the country. In the north, the rains come during the day mainly as snow.

The rainy area recedes during the night before Thursday night and Friday. However, the flow turns to blow from the Arctic Ocean.

Even though the sun is trying to warm up, there are only two or three degrees of temperature under the cloud board.

“When you take in the north wind, which is a gust of 10 to 15 meters per second, on Friday it can feel a little frosty.”

So it is promising to be cool and cloudy for Easter, although the mornings may be clear.

“Cold air flows under the clouds and the sun can’t warm up. It’s actually the situation of the whole heart Easter, ”says Tuovinen.