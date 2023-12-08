Weather | The weather will continue to be wintry – the frost can intensify to 25 degrees at the eastern border

Driving weather can be bad during Saturday evening and Sunday in the southern and central parts of the country due to snowfall.

Winter the weather will continue over the weekend, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

“The winter weather here still continues. There’s not really any big change here,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

Light snow showers are moving from the west and will move over the country during the weekend. There will be a few centimeters of dusty snow in places.

In the southern and western parts of the country, it is 5–10 degrees below zero. In the east and in the north, the frost tightens to 10–20 degrees.

At most, the frost can reach up to 25 degrees at the eastern border.

“In the front, they [pakkaset] are between 10 and 20 degrees,” says Laakso.

