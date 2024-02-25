Weather | The weather will continue to be mild in the beginning of the week, floods are still possible

The worst floods will subside after Monday. For winter vacationers, there are plus packages, with the exception of Lapland.

The weather warming and heavy rains have caused flooding in recent days, especially in the country's southern provinces. The water level may have risen by up to a meter in some places, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

“Due to the heavy rains, there have been stormwater floods in the cities in recent days. In addition, the river levels of the waterways have risen and the water has been able to flow into the lower fields and cause flooding.”

The Finnish Meteorological Institute says that the amount of rain in the next few days will be less than in recent days, but as the temperatures continue to rise, flooding may occur, especially on motorways, sidewalks and underpass tunnels.

Compared to the time of year, rising temperatures or flooding are by no means atypical phenomena.

“Spring is the season for flood warnings. However, the biggest flood season comes later, when the snow begins to melt even in the north.”

Spring the flood season has started in southern and southwestern Finland. The Finnish Environment Agency reports that flood warnings have been issued in recent days for Uudellemaa, Varsinais-Suomi, Satakunta and Kymenlaakso. Cities have been flooded in particular.

“The warnings have been about stormwater floods, which are caused by the fact that there has been a lot of snow, and it has not been plowed away before it has frozen. The ice has blocked the rainwater drains, and that's why these problems occur. In summer, similar amounts of rain would not cause flooding,” says a researcher at the Finnish Environment Institute Harri Myllyniemi.

The Finnish Environment Agency predicts flood peaks by modeling water movements in rivers and lakes throughout Finland and using weather forecasts as a help. Myllyniemi says that the Perniönjoki river was at its peak on Saturday evening, as well as some small rivers in southwestern Finland.

There may be several flood peaks due to fluctuating temperatures.

“It is said that spring will come with a swing. The saying describes the spring weather very well.”

According to Myllyniemi, the second flood peak will probably be bigger than the first, with the exception of Varsinais-Suomi. In a large part of the country, the snow has not yet melted.

“At the time of the departure of the ice floes, even bigger floods can occur in the north if the ice suddenly moves.”

Part Some of the winter vacationers will return to school on Monday, but for others, the winter vacation is still ahead. The weather looks bad for winter sports in the south.

“In terms of temperatures, there is no chance of cooling down next week, at least in the south. However, night frosts can slow down flooding,” says Keränen of the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

According to the meteorologist on duty, winter vacationers who want to ski should head to the north, where it can still get cold even during the day.

“Lapland still has good skiing weather,” says Keränen.

Possible floods can cause many kinds of annoyances in everyday life.

“Floods can cause difficulties for movement. Roads may have to be closed if the water floods them too much. The situational speeds of cars should be kept moderate. Floods also cause trouble for pedestrians when their shoes get wet.”