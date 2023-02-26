Weather | The weather will clear on Monday, and the beginning of the week will also be sunny

The temperature is hovering around plus degrees in a large part of the country.

About to start During the week, mostly dusty and even sunny weather will be enjoyed around Finland, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

From Monday, the temperature will clearly cool down. On Monday, the temperature will be close to plus degrees in a large part of the country, including parts of Lapland. In Åland and the Vaasa region, it can be up to five plus degrees during the day.

“The coldest areas can be found in Eastern Finland, where we stay on the freezing side”, meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen says.

in North Karelia In the Joensuu region, the temperature is still up to 15 degrees below zero on Monday morning, but it will rise to a couple of minus degrees throughout Monday and until the night before Tuesday.

After Monday, plus degrees will be measured during the day mainly in the southern and western parts of the country. Elsewhere there will be a little frost all week.

For example, in Helsinki, Turku and along southwestern Finland, the temperature will rise above zero based on the current forecast from Monday to Saturday.

Big ones rain areas will not move over Finland next week, at least based on the current forecast. On Tuesday, it may snow a little more in northernmost Lapland.

Ski holidays continue this week. Mainly the schools in Central Finland, such as Häme, Pirkanmaa, Ostrobothnia and South Karelia, are in the queue.

If you plan to spend your vacation in northern Finland, the skiing weather, among other things, can be difficult from the beginning of the week. Strong winds are expected in northern Finland from the beginning of the week. Wind warnings have been issued for land areas in Lapland. A strong wind warning has also been issued for Perämere for Monday.

“On Monday, Tuesday and maybe even Wednesday, the wind can be very gusty, and it can affect the fells in particular,” says the meteorologist on duty, Keränen.

In a week’s time, the weather will cool down to below zero again in the entire country.