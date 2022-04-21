Weather The weather turns cooler, water, sleet and snow can come on May Day – “Maybe you just need to dig a quilted jacket”

In Lapland, the weather will become exceptionally cold next week, with daytime temperatures of five and ten degrees below zero.

Sunny and the warm spring early weekly weather changes to cool and variable at the end of the week. Yet on wednesday the highest temperature of the current year was measured: 18.2 degrees.

“The trend towards heat is clearly colder than average,” says a Foreca meteorologist Jenna Salminen In Foreca’s Thursday weather forecast.

Cooler air has started to flow into Lapland from the Arctic Ocean already on Thursday, and on Friday the weather will be much cooler there, says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Henri Nyman. In Lapland, it can occasionally and occasionally rain water, sleet or snow.

According to the forecast, the southern parts of the country will still be 16–17 degrees on Friday, especially in Southwest Finland and Satakunta.

On Saturday, cold air mass will start to flow to other parts of the country as well, and mercury will rise to 10–15 degrees in the south. For Sunday, degrees are predicted from 5 to 10.

May Day however, the weather is generally cold dry, Nyman says. Showers are promising, but they are short-lived. Mostly the rains come in the form of water, but in the heavier the deaf it can snow.

From the beginning of the week, there will be a meteorologically interesting turn in the weather, when in Lapland daytime temperatures can be as high as five and night temperatures as low as ten degrees Celsius. The weather is exceptionally cold compared to the season, Nyman says.

The reason is the arctic cold air mass around the Svalbard. There is usually one cold air mass in the area during the January-February frost periods.

“It remains to be seen how the air mass in Finland will reach the south. If it reached the south, it would stop the spring from progressing and it would take a while again for the temperature to rise by more than ten degrees. ”

However, the cold air in the Arctic is forecast to turn east as early as Wednesday.

“ Forecasts show “reasonable May Day weather”.

May Day weather it is still difficult to say anything for sure. As long as Arctic air does not spread south, forecasts show “reasonable May Day weather,” Nyman said.

“Mostly the forecasts show rain, and that’s good. Because if you are outside, the worst possible weather is constant rain. There are no terrible indications of that. ”

However, brief showers are possible. According to Foreca, sleet and snowfall can still occur in the southern parts of the country until the weekend.

The current latest forecast for May Saturday shows about ten degrees to the south and five to the north on both sides.

“Probably in the south you have to wear the jacket and long sleeves under it, but maybe you don’t have to dig a quilted jacket in the closet.”