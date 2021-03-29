Weather The weather seems to be turning colder towards the rest of the week, it may snow in many places at Easter

A windy but warm day is coming tomorrow. The whole country is quite sunny.

Week starts largely in cloudy weather, and rains come almost all over the country, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Rainfall occurs during the day in Western Finland, Northern Ostrobothnia and around Southern and Central Lapland. Further south the rains come as water and sleet, in the north sleet and snow.

During the day, the temperature across the country hurts to the plus side. For example, in southwestern Finland the temperature is 7–8 degrees and in Lapland a couple of degrees above zero.

From the west in the evening rains come to Finland, which are mainly water, but come in the northern part of the country in a snowier form. However, the rains recede east during the night.

A windy but warm day is coming tomorrow. It is quite sunny all over the country, but in Lapland a little instability also brings with it water or snow showers.

“The southern and central part of the country is quite warm. The temperature is above five degrees. There will also be zero to six degrees in Lapland tomorrow, ”says the meteorologist on duty Ari Mustala.

According to Mustala, the temperature in the southwestern part of the country is a little over ten degrees.

On Wednesday low pressure passes through the southern part of the earth, and during the night and in the morning it rains.

“A little further north, in the middle of the country, it snows but it suddenly passes by,” Mustala says.

The wind between west and northwest will be quite gusty on Wednesday.

“Wednesday is also partly sunny in the south and west, but already clearly colder. In the south, you can still reach 8-9 degrees, and in the north, too, you may be above the tiny zero, ”says Mustala.

“After that, it looks like we’re going in a slightly colder direction towards Easter,” he adds.

According to Mustala, it can snow in many places at Easter.

“There’s a threat of a bit more wintery weather,” Mustala says.