Weather | The weather promises an easier full turn on Saturday

The strong winds will continue on Friday. It will rain on Saturday.

Wednesday night started a strong wind will blow throughout the country on Thursday as a result of low pressure flowing from the southwest.

In places, the wind reaches gale force readings. At their strongest, the winds can blow up to 21 meters per second, says the meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso.

“Puuska has been fairer in the Pärämere”, says Laakso.

On Thursday, a wind warning is valid throughout the country. In addition, during the day, a rain zone sweeps over the northern parts of the country, which arrives in the south in the evening. During the night, the storms can turn into heavier snow and sleet showers.

On Friday, the wind direction will change. The west wind blows strongest in the central and southern parts of the country. Rain is also expected in the south.

Temperatures are, according to Laakso, common all over the country.

“Tomorrow maybe in the north we will be on the freezing side,” says Laakso.

On Saturday, however, the weather is expected to change all over Finland. Laakso says that it will be cloudy, possibly even a little frosty.

Storm winds have cut down trees during the morning and night.

The rescue service of Ostrobothnia reports that three trees have fallen on roads in the early morning within an hour and a half. However, no property damage has been reported so far.