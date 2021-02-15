The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather will be foggy and light fog in some coastal and inland areas in the morning, becoming wakeful to partly cloudy sometimes, and wet at night and on Wednesday morning, with the opportunity to form fog and light fog over most coastal areas and some interior areas.

The wind is light to moderate in speed. Wind: Northeast – Southeast / 10-20 km / hr, reaching 30 km / hr.

The Arabian Gulf: light waves. The first tide will occur at 15:25, the second tide at 04:48, the first tide at 09:34 and the second tide at 22:05.

Sea of ​​Oman: light waves. The first tide will occur at 12:47, the second tide at 00:37, the first tide at 18:20, and the second tide at 07:23.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperature and humidity for tomorrow:

City The Great Heat The Minimum Heat The Great Humidity The Lesser Humidity

Abu Dhabi 26 14 95 40

Dubai 27 14 95 40

Sharjah 28 13 95 30

Ajman 26 15 95 45

Umm Al-Quwain 26 13 95 40

Ras Al Khaimah 24 16 95 35

Fujairah 27 18 80 50

Al-Ain 29 14 95 30

Liwa 29 16 95 30

Ruwais 25 13 90 50

Commodities 24 14 85 45

Delma 25 18 85 50

Tunb Kobra 25 18 85 50

Tunb Al-Soghir 25 18 85 50

Abu Musa 25 18 85 50





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

