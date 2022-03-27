Weather The weather is colder than usual from the beginning of the week

Occasional snowstorms can occur in some places with the north wind.

27.3. 18:39

Incipient The week as a whole looks very cold in Finland, says the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

Low pressure will subside east on Monday and the wind will gradually turn north across the country. The weather is clearly colder than usual and the rainfall is quite low.

“The beginning of the week doesn’t show an end to the north current. Let’s go to the frost all over the country and continue in cold weather, ”said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. Jani Parviainen To STT on Sunday night.

Road warnings are in effect on Monday in the southern and central parts of the country due to forecast snowfall at night.