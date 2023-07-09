Weather | The weather is clearing up, but especially in the east it is cool

From the beginning of the week, according to Foreca, we may even have a temperature limit of 25 degrees in some places.

Weather is gradually increasing throughout the country during the night and morning, he says weather Institute. After a rainy Saturday in many places, daytime temperatures will rise to around 20 degrees in a large part of the country. It is cooler in the east, and according to the forecast, the temperature will be around 16 degrees.

From the beginning of the week, the temperature may reach 25 degrees in some places, says the weather service company Foreca. According to its Meteorologist, the highest probability of heat is at the beginning of the week in Lapland and in the very westernmost part of Finland.

The beginning of the week looks mostly cloudy and sunny, but the rains are making a comeback towards the end of the week.