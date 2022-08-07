Weather | The weather is clearing up almost all over Finland today

There will be showers in Lapland.

7.8. 7:57 am

Weather it brightens up in most parts of the country today, and the southern and central parts of the country have mostly cloudy weather. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, cloudiness and precipitation will continue mainly in the northern part of Finland.

“In the northern part of the country, the weather is still quite cloudy, rain and showers are coming in many places in Lapland,” said the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Iris Viljamaa on saturday night.

On Friday and Saturday, a large thunderstorm front passed over Finland. In many places it rained and the wind was strong.

On Sunday, the weather will become dustier starting in the morning almost all over the country. The whole country is windy, but the wind subsides in the evening. In Lapland, the rain showers continue until the evening.

“The beginning of the week is going to be quite dusty and windy,” Viljamaa said on Saturday.