Weather | The weather is about to change: sun, frost and snow

From the beginning of the week, high pressure will spread over the whole of Finland. Frosts and sun are known.

10.11. 18:56

Frostbite will also arrive in southern Finland next week, when high pressure spreads from Lapland over the entire country. After the weekend’s gray and rainy weather, the week is turning cold, dry and sunny across the country.

The weekend rains will turn into sleet and eventually snow in the south on Monday. However, the amounts remain small.

“In the Uusimaa region, it can snow so much that you can see something white coming from the sky. There is hardly any snow left on the ground,” says the meteorologist on duty at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Jari Tuovinen.

From Monday evening, the high pressure will strengthen even more between the entire Nordic region and the Norwegian Sea. The clouds are receding. After that, according to Tuovinen, the general appearance around Finland will be sunny, as long as the sun has time to shine in the sky.

Temperatures during the coming week will drop to around 15 degrees below zero. In southern Finland, night temperatures hardly fall below ten degrees below zero, says Tuovinen,

During the day, the temperatures mainly stay below zero. Only on the south coast it might be a little warmer.

According to Tuovinen, the weather will be very static in the coming week. When air masses do not change, local differences, especially in coastal areas, depend on the wind at this time of year.

“After all, the sea is 6–7 degrees, so as soon as the wind picks up, the temperature rises on the coast side,” says Tuovinen.

Cold would seem to recede already towards the end of the week.

“Right at the end of the forecast, there are indications that low pressure would try to move over the south towards the northeast. From the point of view of the weather, it is very decisive where the low pressure moves, and on what schedule,” says Tuovinen.

He also finds indications of a milder air current blowing from the North Atlantic in several weather patterns. If this happens, the temperatures will return to 5–7 degrees day and night in the south after the coming week.

Then the weather may change again based on the big weather forecast.

“Now we live in such a time that one week is one and the other is another,” says Tuovinen.