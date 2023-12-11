Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is about to change

A western air flow that melts the snow will arrive in the Helsinki region, but a white Christmas is still possible.

Department of Meteorology according to the forecast, the long period of frost in the Helsinki region will break at the end of the week.

A warm flow brought by the föhn wind will arrive from the west on Saturday.

“The warmest peak seems to be at the weekend, and the temperature at night also seems to be on the positive side,” says the meteorologist on duty Tuukka Keränen.

Little package continues until Friday. There will also be snow showers.

According to Keränen, driving weather can deteriorate from time to time due to snowfall. The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns, among other things, Uuttamaa about potentially dangerous driving weather on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Keränen reflects that there are good opportunities for a white Christmas in the Helsinki region despite the predicted heat spike.

“There is already quite a lot of snow in Helsinki too, and it is very unlikely that it will melt completely before Christmas.”

The period of plus degrees seems to be short. However, Keränen emphasizes that the weather forecast made two weeks from now is not really certain.

“The forecast has time to change. We can't take a position on the Christmas holidays yet.”

Keränen says that it is more likely that during Christmas week we will be at zero degrees or a few degrees below freezing than on the side of warm degrees.

A heat spike after, there may be even more snow before Christmas, but it is very uncertain.

The Föhn wind travels from the Atlantic over the mountains between Sweden and Norway to Finland. The moisture in the air rising up the mountain slopes condenses and rains on the ground. When descending the eastern slopes of the mountain, the air is therefore drier and as it descends, it warms up. Thus, warmed and dried air flows into Finland.

Keränen says that the weekend may bring sunny weather.

According to the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF), December is colder than usual for Finland. According to the forecast, the weather after the turn of the year will neither be colder nor warmer than usual.

Keränen points out that the accuracy of the forecast after the turn of the year is quite poor.

