Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is about to change: Spring is about to begin

At the weekend, the temperature in the south can reach up to 10 degrees.

Easter week is sunny, dry and warm in southern Finland. In other words: spring is about to begin. The forecast calls for sunny, warm days in the capital region for the whole week.

For the Easter holidays, the temperature in the capital region will suddenly rise to 10 degrees.

“We are clearly moving in a warmer direction”, sums up Foreca’s meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

The high pressure area will remain over Finland for at least this week. The forecast for the end of the week is still unclear.

From the beginning of the week in the capital region, daytime temperatures range between 3 and 4 degrees, and there are noticeable frosts at night. So it’s still worth moving the spring flowers indoors for the night.

On Monday, there will still be a chilly wind blowing in Helsinki, which is why you should dress warmly when going out. During the week, the wind subsides.

By the end of the week, the night frosts will also subside, but we still can’t get to the plus side at night. Meteorologist on duty at the Meteorological Institute Helena Laakso however, promises a rainless week.

Forecan Latvala still wishes for patience for motorists planning to change winter tires. Snow melt waters can still make road surfaces slippery with night frosts.

Read more: Returning to the pack froze the birds’ spring migration – “They come out of there with a rush”