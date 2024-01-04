Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is about to change

The freezing cold seems to be easing at least for a while in Helsinki. At the beginning of next week, the temperature may be on the positive side.

4.1. 20:09

Helsinki a turn to warmer weather is visible in the region. At the beginning of next week, we may temporarily visit the side of sheltered weather.

“The high pressure is about to give way,” says Foreca's meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

“The cold high pressure changes to windier and milder weather.”

At the beginning of the weekend, the cloudiness will increase and the temperature will rise to around 15 degrees below zero on Friday. Snow showers are expected on Friday.

The weekend towards the end, the weather clears up and gets colder for a while, but will turn clearly warmer next week.

“Next week starts with below 10 degrees below zero on Monday. It is entirely possible that next week we will be on the side of sheltered weather,” says Latvala.

“Even the sun might shine.”

However, the warmer period does not seem to last very long.

“There have been a couple of milder days since the beginning of the week, but it looks like the weather will turn colder again,” says Latvala.