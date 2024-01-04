Thursday, January 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is about to change

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 4, 2024
in World Europe
0
Weather | The weather in the Helsinki region is about to change

The freezing cold seems to be easing at least for a while in Helsinki. At the beginning of next week, the temperature may be on the positive side.

Helsinki a turn to warmer weather is visible in the region. At the beginning of next week, we may temporarily visit the side of sheltered weather.

“The high pressure is about to give way,” says Foreca's meteorologist on duty Anna Latvala.

“The cold high pressure changes to windier and milder weather.”

At the beginning of the weekend, the cloudiness will increase and the temperature will rise to around 15 degrees below zero on Friday. Snow showers are expected on Friday.

The weekend towards the end, the weather clears up and gets colder for a while, but will turn clearly warmer next week.

“Next week starts with below 10 degrees below zero on Monday. It is entirely possible that next week we will be on the side of sheltered weather,” says Latvala.

See also  Bolsonaro says he will evaluate increase in ministers in the STF

“Even the sun might shine.”

However, the warmer period does not seem to last very long.

“There have been a couple of milder days since the beginning of the week, but it looks like the weather will turn colder again,” says Latvala.

#Weather #weather #Helsinki #region #change

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer Shows Accessibility Options

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Trailer Shows Accessibility Options

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result