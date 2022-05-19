Friday, May 20, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Weather The weather for the weekend is sunny and rainy

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 19, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hellelemia can still be expected in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

In the metropolitan area there will be no significant weather changes on Friday. The weather continues to be rainy and the temperature rises to about 15 degrees.

Slightly stronger winds are expected on Saturday, but as a rule the sun is shining and the heat readings are the same as on Friday, the Finnish Meteorological Institute reports.

There is low pressure in the North Baltic Sea region, which can cause rainfall in the coastal region. The probability of rain is otherwise low.

On Sunday the winds give way and the temperature is around 15 degrees.

In the near future, however, it will not be possible to enjoy the heat, at least in the Helsinki metropolitan area. However, heat readings are expected to rise at a calm pace in the coming weeks.

Next week, low pressures will increase the likelihood of rain.

#Weather #weather #weekend #sunny #rainy

See also  Technology giants Google's parent company, Alphabet, nearly doubled its earnings
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Genoa, the support of the fans: "Full confidence in the club and technical staff"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.