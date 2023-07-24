Weather | The weather for the beginning of the week will continue to be unstable, then it will warm up

On Wednesday, in addition to rain showers, thunder can occur in a large part of the country. It may still rain on Thursday and Friday.

About to start during the week, the weather will continue to be unstable, but the weather will warm up by the end of the week, says a meteorologist serving at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Anja Häkkinen for STT.

On Monday, it will rain in many places in the central part of the country. It is more dusty in the north and south, but there will be showers in places in the south. There is a lot of cloud cover in the central and northern parts of the country.

On Tuesday, it will be cloudy in the southern and central parts of Finland and in Lapland with some rain showers.

On Wednesday, in addition to rain showers, thunder can occur in a large part of the country. There is still a chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.

“It might be rainier in the central part of the country on Friday,” Häkkinen emphasizes.

Temperatures are on Monday in the south at 20 degrees, and in the central and northern parts of the country it varies between fifteen degrees on both sides.

On Tuesday, in the southern and central part of the country, it will be over 20 degrees in the summer heat, despite the rain showers. Temperatures in Lapland will remain below 15 degrees on Tuesday.

On Thursday, temperatures will be between 20 and 25 degrees in a large part of the country. However, the rains can cool down the temperatures in some places.