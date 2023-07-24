Weather | The weather continues to be unstable, but temperatures will rise as the week progresses

At the weekend, we might already be knocking on some warm readings.

Week starts in Finland in unstable weather, and rain and thunder showers are expected for every day somewhere in the country, the weather service Foreca says.

On Tuesday, there will be rain and thunder mostly in the region of Northern Ostrobothnia, Kainuu and Southern Lapland. It is clearer in southern and central Finland, but heavier rain and thunder may arrive in southwestern Finland during the afternoon. Towards Tuesday evening, the cloudiness will also increase in the south and the chance of rain showers will increase.

On Tuesday, the temperatures will be between 20 and 22 degrees in the sunny areas of the south. From the middle of the country to southern Lapland, the temperature is 13–19 degrees. Northern Lapland is even cooler than this.

Temperatures will rise as the week progresses, and already on Thursday it will be 17-22 degrees in most of the country. At the weekend, the temperature readings may already be knocking, but according to the current forecast, rain is expected even then