Weather | The weather continues to be rainy and gray

Warnings about bad driving weather have been issued for the weekend in the provinces of Central Finland and Ostrobothnia.

Weather continues today as rainy and grey, and there is no word yet on winter on the south coast.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the temperatures in the southern and central parts of the country are on the plus side today, and any rain will therefore come as water. In the central parts of the country, it may also rain a little snow in places.

In the north, the temperatures are variable on the freezing side. The weather will clear up, and the sun may even shine in parts of Lapland.

Warnings about bad driving weather have been issued in Central Finland, Ostrobothnia and Southern and Central Ostrobothnia. The driving weather is predicted to turn bad in the areas due to snow or sleet starting in the morning.

For Father’s Day the freezing point will drop a little lower from Saturday, and freezing temperatures will also be measured in the central parts of the country. In the south, we will still be a few degrees on the positive side. However, the temperatures are colder than Saturdays throughout the country.

The rains will also continue on Sunday in the southern and central parts of the country, but in Lapland it will mainly rain.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warns of bad driving weather in central Finland, Ostrobothnia and southern and central Ostrobothnia also on Sunday.