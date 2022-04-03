Weather The weather continues to be cold and something comes out of the sky anytime soon – “You can’t get anywhere”

Usually at this time of year it is already a little warmer.

Spring according to weather forecasts, will not arrive in Finland next week. There will be both cold and rain forecast for the beginning of the week.

“At least not very quickly getting very warm,” says Foreca’s on-call meteorologist Anna Latvala.

On Monday, the zero border will run from the central part of the country from Ostrobothnia to North Karelia, says Latvala.

“It has zero plus three degrees south and zero minus six degrees north.”

On Tuesday, the warmest area will be concentrated in the eastern part of the country, where the temperature will vary between zero and three plus degrees. On Wednesday, temperatures will move across the country on both sides of zero. On Thursday, the weather will get a little warmer.

“We are between zero and five degrees along Finland.”

The cold air that arrived in Finland a few days ago also cooled the rest of Europe last week. According to Latvala, the cold air went all the way to the Mediterranean and snowfall also occurred in southern Europe.

Rain is expected to be all over Finland next week, says Latvala.

“You can’t get anywhere.”

On Monday, rain comes in many places as snow, but on the south coast it can also come as sleet or water.

“Pretty wet snow can be because the temperature isn’t very much different from zero.”

The first rainfall area is quickly followed by the second, and in the south there may be heavy snowfall in the night between Monday and Tuesday. On the south coast, snowfall continues wet on Tuesday morning. There will be snow showers on Wednesday, and the focus of the rains will shift from south to north.

“There will be no big change in the situation on Thursday. Then the next rainfall area is coming from the southwest. Because it is possibly a warmer day compared to others, the rain starts as snow, but can turn into water on the coast and in the southwest. ”

Ordinary colder weather is explained by two factors. The first is the spring decay of the polar vortex that captures the cold air.

The polar vortex disintegrates as the temperature difference between the polar regions and lower latitudes decreases as spring progresses. The vortex is divided into several “bags of cold air,” which then flow south of the polar region. Now such a bag has frozen over northern Europe.

In addition to this, global western currents are exceptionally sluggish. In the spring, Finland is warmest when western currents blow low-pressure warm air from the west and south.

“Now the warm western or southern current could not reach Finland, but rather the cold came from the north.”

West currents are projected to remain weak through early April.

It is still uncertain when the weather will get warmer, says Latvala.

Now the temperature is colder than average when looking at the last 30 years.

“Most of the country is on the plus side and normally the time of day is reached in places above five degrees at this time of year.”

Exactly a year ago, on April 3, there were eight plus degrees in Helsinki.